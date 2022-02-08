The Attorney General of the Federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, revealed his advice to the president regarding electoral bill would be for the good of Nigeria

Malami disclosed also that he just received a copy of the amended bill and would study it before commenting on it

Meanwhile, President Buhari is yet to assent the amended version of the bill which was resent to him by the National Assembly

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), on Monday, February 7, said that he would advise President Muhammadu Buhari on the re-ammended electoral in the best interest of Nigeria.

He made this disclosure during an interview on Monday, February 7.

Premium Times reports that Malami disclosed he could not yet make any categorical statement on the amended bill as a copy of it was only sent to him some moments before leaving for the interview.

Malami earlier disclosed that it has officially written its legal opinion to President Buhari on the Bill. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami, SAN

Source: Facebook

He said:

“In terms of satisfaction, honestly, it is premature for me to conclude, taking into consideration that I can admit to you that the electoral bill was only received in my office this afternoon as I was preparing to come over for this engagement with Channels TV."

He, however, promised to study it with a view to advising Mr Buhari on legislation that would deepen Nigeria’s democratic tenets, The Punch added.

Source: Legit.ng