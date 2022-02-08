A group from the southeastern region has announced its support for the 2019 presidential candidate of the PDP

The group said Atiku is the man of the people and should be supported throughout his presidential ambition

According to the group, it is important for every Nigerian far and wide to join the Igbo people in supporting the former vice president

A former vice president of Nigeria and the 2019 presidential candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday, February received massive support for his ambition.

The Guardian reports that the Southeast chapter of the Atiku Kawai Media Group declared their total support for the former vice president.

The Igbo group also called on other Nigerians to join them in supporting Atiku Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Speaking at a town hall meeting, the group's acting zonal director, Nwajesu Onyekuru, said the Igbo people need to come out en masse to support Atiku's 2023 presidential ambition.

Onyekuru also urged Nigerians from other regions to ensure they throw their support behind the former PDP presidential candidate.

Benefits of supporting Atiku Abubakar's presidency

He said now is time to rescue the country and set it on the path of development with Atiku being at the helm of affairs.

Onyekuru said:

“We believe Atiku is capable of resolving the various issues plaguing us as a people and as a country. What you see today is just a test run of what will come, because we are fully ready."

Also speaking, the event's facilitator, Okezie Amujiogu, said the southeast is ready to support Atiku throughout his presidential ambition.

Amujiogu said:

“We are here to show that we are ready to support Atiku for the 2023 general election and we will mobilise our people in the South East for his presidency.”

