The crisis between the two different factions of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state has continued to deepen

A loyalist to the minister of interior and former governor of the state has vowed to work against Governor Adegboyega Oyetola

According to the loyalist of the former governor, all plans by Oyetola to retain the governorship seat in the state would be thwarted

Kolapo Alimi, a strong loyalist of the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Sunday, February 6, vowed to ensure he works against the second term governorship ambition of Adegboyega Oyetola.

Vanguard reports that Alimi said that Oyetola would definitely fail at his second term governorship ambition betraying his predecessor's trust.

Alimi said he would ensure the interest of Rauf Aregbesola is protected in Osun state Photo: Rauf Aregbesola

Source: UGC

Having served as a commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs in the state, Alimi in a viral video recorded at The Osun Progressives, TOP, weekly meeting, said Oyetola’s ambition to return as governor will not succeed.

The Punch reports that Alimi said while he has suffered during the court cases in Abuja, he was more pained by Oyetola's betrayal of the former governor, Aregbesola.

Every second term ambition to be thwarted

He added that every scheme by Oyetola to return to office as the governor of Osun state would be a nullity.

Alimi said:

“Oyetola will only succeed in his ambition if he did not betray Aregbesola’s trust and mine towards making him the governor.

"I know the role that my boss (Aregbesola) played in Oyetola’s emergence and I also contributed to his victory during the litigation."

“During the Supreme Court case, we travelled with our vehicles to Abuja on a journey of over eight hours."

He said their lives were at risk as they travelled by road all the way to Abuja while Oyetola boarded the plane luxuriously.

Alimi said:

“He wants to go for a second term. He will never make it through to clinch the seat. I am not afraid of death. We served Oyetola wholeheartedly but he is paying us with death threats.”

Party affair is not our business, court tells Aregbesola’s loyalists, throws out suit

A suit by some loyalists of the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has been thrown out by a Federal High Court.

The suit is seeking to invalidate ward congress held by the All Progressives Congress (APC) on July 31, 2021.

According to the court, the suit brought before the court was strictly party affairs, which it lacks jurisdiction on.

Former minister criticises Rauf Aregbesola

AbdulJelili Adesiyan, an ex-minister of police affairs, earlier reacted to the comments made by Rauf Aregbesola on people's defection to APC.

Aregbesola had alleged that some miscreants have dumped their party and joined the ruling APC.

The former minister, who recently defected to APC alongside Omisore, described Aregbesola's comment as reckless and idiotic.

Source: Legit.ng