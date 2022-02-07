Yahaya Abdulkareem, a former governor of Sokoto state has condemned the growing crisis among members of the ruling party

The former governor said it is wrong to have a serving governor control the affairs of the All Progressives Congress at the national level

Abdulkareem also called for the dissolution of the Governor Mai MalaBuni-led caretaker committee of the party

A former governor of Sokoto state, Yahaya Abdulkareem, has warned members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against brewing an internal party crisis.

The Nation reports that Abdulkareem said that the growing crisis among party members could jeopardise the trust on which the APC was founded.

Addressing some journalists in Kaduna over the weekend, Abdulkareem said the different parties had aligned and formed the APC by believing in one another.

Yahaya said it is wrong for Mai Mala-Buni who is a serving governor to control the affairs of the APC at the national level Photo: Mai Mala-Buni

Source: Facebook

He said it is painful that the ruling party has been enmeshed in one crisis or another since the establishment of the current caretaker committee.

Disband the APC caretaker committee

The Sun reports that Abdulkareem said the crisis within the party has also frustrated efforts by genuine founding members who work to find solutions to every challenge experienced by the APC.

He said that the current leadership of the APC should be disbanded to create room for reconciliation.

According to Abdulkareem, it is wrong for a political party to have a serving governor controlling the levers of the APC at the national level

Abdulkareem said:

“The purpose of party politics is to win elections and APC was formed by a merger of several other parties for that purpose.

"The APC did win the elections but began a downward slide soon after that, which has deteriorated with the setting up of the caretaker committee.”

