The alliance between Vice president Yemi Osinbajo and Bola Ahmed Tinubu is strong, especially in politics

In fact, one of Osinbajo's strong allies, Kayode Ajulo, has said that the APC national leader is paving a way for the vice president

Ajulo on Wednesday, February 2, stated that Tinubu's consultation are in favour of Osinbajo ahead of the 2023 presidential election

A pro-Yemi Osinbajo group known as Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo has affirmed that the candidacy of the vice president ahead of the 2023 presidential election is not negotiable.

The group's coordinator, Kayode Ajulo, in a statement on Wednesday, February 2, even noted that most of the consultations and moves by Bola Ahamed Tinubu are for Osinbajo, Leadership reports.

The bond between Osinbajo and Tinubu is superb (Photo: Tinubu Support Group)

Source: Facebook

Ajulo argued that the vice president is a creation of the national leader of the All progressives Congress (APC) the latter cannot work against or bring the former to ruin, Punch added.

He maintained:

“Without any iota of doubt, all the meetings and consultations Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is presently doing will eventually be in favour of Prof. Osinbajo. Asiwaju is so calculative and whoever has been following his political moves lately will understand the gimmick that Asiwaju is out to ensure the 2023 presidency is truly for the southwest.

“Osinbajo is Asiwaju’s political creation and no creator will allow such a beautiful and convincing work of his hands fail. Now, and as at last count, there are over 126 professional, cultural, political groups across the country working for Prof. Osinbajo.”

Ajulo went on to state that Osinbajo will publicly announce his intention to join the presidential race at the right time as he is constrained with official duties, a fact, according to him, which portrays his commitment to bring real development to the country.

He claimed that Osinbajo is an embodiment of all that Nigeria needs at this crucial time.

His words:

"We have even moved beyond the pedestrian stage of thinking if PYO will run or not. It is a prescribed arrangement and we are already preparing for Prof. Osinbajo’s presidency because he represents everything Nigeria deserves at this crucial time."

Tinubu addresses Yemi Osinbajo's alleged interest in 2023 presidency

Meanwhile, Tinubu had declined comment on the alleged presidential ambition of Osinbajo.

On Monday, January, 10, the former governor of Lagos state told newsmen that he has informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his intention to run for president in 2023.

Tinubu made the disclosure shortly after a closed-door meeting with the president.

