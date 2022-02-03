There was panic around Coca Cola Area of Osogbo, Osun State, where Oranmiyan House, used as a campaign office by the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday following an attack on the premises by some gun-wielding men.

The gunmen reportedly arrived the area around 5:30pm, and started shooting at the building.

The assailants, it was also learnt, shot at a transformer located beside the building and a canopy erected in front of the secretariat which caught fire.

Source: Legit.ng