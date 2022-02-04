Governor Gboyega Oyetola has been accused of being responsible for the attack on Rauf Aregbesola's campaign office in Osogbo

The Rasak Salinsile-led faction of the APC in Osun state who made the allegation described the attack as horrendous

Recall that on Thursday, February 3, a gang of gun-wielding men attacked Aregbesola’s campaign office popularly known as Oranmiyan House

Rasak Salinsile, factional chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, has reacted to the attack on the campaign office of Rauf Aregbesola, the minister of interior.

The Cable reports that the Salinsile-led faction backed by Aregbesola alleged that the Osun state governor, Gboyega Oyetola, was behind the attack.

Suspected thugs attacked members of a faction backed by the minister of interior, Rauf Aregbesola during their weekly meeting. Photo credit: Familusi Oladele Isaiah

Source: Facebook

While listing similar attacks against members of the party, Salinsile also alleged that those who are not in support of Oyetola’s style of governance have been subjected to hostilities at different times in the state.

The factional chairman said the canopies they used for the meeting caught fire as the attackers shot at a transformer close to the building.

Osun state government dissociates itself from any involvement

In another report by The Punch, Oyetola denied being responsible for the attack on the campaign office of his predecessor by some unknown gunmen.

The Osun state government condemned the incident charging the commissioner of police to fish out the perpetrators of the attack.

Funke Egbemode, the commissioner for information and civic orientation in a statement also dissociated the state government from any involvement in the attack on the office of the interior minister.

Egbemode noted that it was wicked for anyone to attribute such mischief to a government that had invested heavily in the peace of the state.

Source: Legit.ng