The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has taken strong action over the rising level of crime in Osun state

Although not constitutionally empowered, the monarch imposed curfew in Ile-Ife as criminal activities becomes the order of the day

The Yoruba king took this step as part of the efforts in checking the activities of criminals in the town

The Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has ordered a restriction of movement in Ile-Ife, Osun state, from 11:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m.over rising criminal activities.

Premium Times reports that armed robbery, among other criminal activities, is gradually becoming the order of the day in the town.

The development was reported to have forced the traditional council members and some local security to keep vigil in some areas through the night, last Friday.

Ooni of Ife ordered restriction of movement in the town between 11pm to 5am daily.

Source: Facebook

Confirming the development, the Lowa Adimula of Ife, High Chief Abraham Adekola, who is the third in line to Ooni, said the Ooni-in-Council had to put up the measure on behalf of the monarch, to curtail criminality in the town, since Saturday night, January 29, This Day added.

‘No curfew in any part of Osun’

The secretary to the Osun state government, Wole Oyebamiji, said in a statement that there is no restriction of movement in any part of the state.

He, however, cautioned residents to avoid reckless movements especially at odd hours of the day.

