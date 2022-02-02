Hajiya Dijatu Bappah, the special adviser on social investment to the Gombe state governor has resigned from her position

Bappah who cited personal reasons for her departure, appreciated the governor for giving her a golden opportunity to serve

In a letter dated Tuesday, February 1, the government appointeesaid the termination of her appointment takes effect immediately

The special adviser on social investment to the Gombe state governor, Hajiya Dijatu Bappah has tendered her resignation from office.

Daily Trust reports that Bappah made her decision known to Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, in a letter dated Tuesday, February 1.

The special adviser to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on Social Investment, Dijatu Bappa has resigned her position. Photo credit: @GovernorInuwa

While citing personal reasons for resigning, the government appointee appreciated Yahaya for giving her what she described a “golden opportunity” to serve, Nigerian Tribune added.

She said:

“I write to inform you on my decision to terminate my service as Special Adviser to the Executive Governor of Gombe State on Social Investment Programme with effect from February 1, 2022.

“Your excellency Sir, I thank you for giving this golden opportunity to serve under your able leadership. It is indeed a rare privilege for me to serve in that capacity.”

