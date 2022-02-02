The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Yobe state is short of one strong chieftain, Senator Mohammad Hassan

Senator Hassan defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the evening of Tuesday

The development was a cause for joy for some top APC bigwigs including the Senate president, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan

Yobe - A federal lawmaker from Yobe, Senator Mohammed Hassan, on Tuesday, February 1, announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Hassan via Facebook said he took the decision in the evening of Tuesday and afterward visited the chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)'s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The Senate boss was joyful over Hassan's defection (Photo: @DrAhmadLawan/ TopeBrown)

Source: Twitter

One of Hassan's supporters, Abdullahi Yakubu, on social media who reacted to the development said the ruling party has received its lost icon in the person of the senator.

Yakubu said:

"APC regains its lost icon. Congratulations and welcome on board, distinguished Senator Mohammed Hassan."

Moreover, Hassan's decision brought joy and rejoicing to the Senate president, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan who on his Twitter page wrote:

"Delighted to have received Senator Mohammed Hassan earlier this evening at my official residence, after his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC)."

PDP senator from southwest state speaks on defection to APC

Meanwhile, Nicholas Tofowomo, the senator representing Ondo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, says he has no plan to defect to the APC.

Tofowomo, a member of the PDP, said he would rather quit politics permanently than join the ruling party.

He also declared that the APC had failed the people in its governance of the country.

Legit.ng gathered that the senator stated this at the training and empowerment for the youths in the southern senatorial district of the state on Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Tofowomo said since the inception of the APC administration in 2015, it had been woes and sad tales of events for Nigerians.

His words:

“Armed robbery and banditry are now an integral part of Nigeria. Nobody is safe, it is as bad as that. So, APC has failed the nation. The APC doesn’t have an agenda."

Source: Legit.ng