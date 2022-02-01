There will be an emergency meeting for lawmakers of the Nigerian Senate under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The meeting would take place at the National Assembly complex on Tuesday, February 1, the Senate leadership has announced

According to the Senate leadership, the meeting would have immediately after the plenary by the Red Chamber

Senators belonging to the All Progressive Congress (APC) Caucus would be holding a meeting today immediately after the plenary.

Also billed to hold an emergency meeting immediately after the plenary is the caucus wing of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The notice of the meeting was conveyed in two separate letters signed by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, and the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, on Tuesday, February 1.

Announcement for the caucus meetings

A statement by Ezrel Tabiowo, the special assistant (press) to the Senate president, which was seen by Legit.ng said the letters were read by the deputy Senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege.

Omo-Agege had presided over the plenary on Tuesday, February 1.

Abaribe, in the letter, disclosed that the PDP caucus meeting which is scheduled to hold at 2 pm is between PDP senators and members of the PDP Board of Trustees.

