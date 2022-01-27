The recent nomination of Rhoda Gumus as INEC commissioner by President Muhammadu Buhari has not gone down well with the people

The president has been condemned by both individuals and civil society organisations for nominating another APC card-carrying member as INEC commission

The action by the president followed an earlier controversy and subsequent rejection of Lauretta Onochie as INEC commissioner

A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, has condemned the nomination of another card-carrying member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a tweet made on Twitter on Thursday, January 27, Sani, who represented Kaduna central senatorial district at the Eighth Senate said it has been confirmed that the nominee is a card-carrying member of the ruling party.

He said the nomination of Rhoda Gumus, a professor at Niger-Delta University who is from Bayelsa state should be rejected by members of the National Assembly.

Sani said this is because the neutrality of Nigeria's electoral body, INEC, and the non-partisanship of its officers cannot be compromised.

He said:

"If it’s confirmed that the President nominated another card-carrying member as INEC commissioner, that person should be outrightly rejected by NASS.

"The neutrality of the electoral body and the ‘non-partisanship’ of its officers is sacrosanct."

President Muhammadu Buhari has replaced the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as a commissioner for INEC.

The Nigerian leader nominated Rhoda Gumus, a professor at Niger-Delta University who is from Bayelsa state.

However, HURIWA has petitioned the National Assembly over Gumus' nomination saying a card-carrying member of the APC.

According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, the Nigerian Senate said that the nomination of Lauretta, an aide to President Buhari, was rejected because of her partisanship and breach of the federal character principle.

This was contained in a statement released by the special assistant (press) to Senate president, Ezrel Tabiowo, on Tuesday, July 13.

The statement quoted the chairman of the committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano South), as saying that the committee also received several petitions against the nomination of Lauretta.

