Members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo on Monday, January 17, had a meeting with some leaders of the northern extraction

The members under the Ohanaeze Ndigbo presidential quest team called for support from northern leaders for an Igbo presidential candidate

According to the team, the Igbos in the diaspora have set aside N10 billion to support any Igbo candidate contesting under any of the major political platforms

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo have taken steps to advocate for support from northern leaders on the quest for an Igbo president in the 2023 presidential election.

The apex socio-political Igbo group in a meeting with the national president of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Yerima Shettima, said the Igbos believe in dialogue, lobbying and negotiation to actualise their ambition.

Led by the secretary-general of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo presidential quest team said dialogue is needed for the southeast region to achieve its ambition to produce the next president.

Isiguzoro has led a team of Ohanaeze Ndigbo members to beg the northern leaders to make way for an Igbo president in 2023 Photo: Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro

Leadership reports that Isiguzoro said the team were at the meeting to beg the northerners to support the Igbos get the 2023 presidency.

Isiguzoro said:

“We are here to beg northerners to support Igbo to get the 2023 presidency."

Blueprint reports that Isiguzoro also said that the Igbos in the diaspora have set aside N10 billion to support any candidate of the southeast extraction who secures a ticket to run for the presidency in 2023.

According to Isiguzoro, the candidate who would be supported by the Igbo in the diaspora should be from any of the major political parties in the country.

Isiguzoro said the team had also met with some traditional and religious leaders in the north to make their demands known.

He listed some politicians in the southeast region including Rotimi Amaechi, Peter Obi, Governor David Umahi, whom the team described as presidential materials ahead of the 2023 election.

Isiguzoro said:

“So, we are begging the north to look at individual competence and not the region.

We are begging the north to give us the opportunity. You should help us because we know that the north plays the role of kingmaker in politics of this country."

The team also urged the northern leaders to leverage the past relationship that had existed between Nnamdi Azikiwe and Tafawa Balewa to make sure that the unity of Nigeria is sustained.

He said:

“Igbo have over one trillion investments in the north. We are for one Nigeria; we are not for Biafra. We need somebody that is of age that can unite Nigeria. We believe in one Nigeria."

In his response, Shettima commended the southeast leaders for their boldness and approach to the issue on the ground.

Shettima said the time has gone when any region or individual can secure power or leadership through threats or blackmail.

Noting that he is a strong believer in a Pan Nigeria, Shettima said those who keep fanning the embers of discord and agitating for Biafra have no idea of the many struggles and sacrifices past leaders made.

He said:

“However, democratically, I don’t understand what zoning means. I believe that you should bring out your candidate and we will bring out our own, and by the time we meet at the contest, whoever wins, should carry the day.

Nonetheless, we will go back to our elders and report to them about your visit and mission."

