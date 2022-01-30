A group of women in Anambra state has asked the minister of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, to run for president in 2023

Responding, Ngige said he is still making consultations before making his decision concerning their request known

The labour minister who spoke in Awka also revealed when he will make his intentions known to Nigerians

Awka, Anambra state - Senator Chris Ngige, the minister of labour and employment, says he is making consultations with political leaders and would make his intentions on the 2023 presidency known by Easter.

The Punch reported that the minister said this at the Anambra office of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment in Awka at the weekend.

Senator Chris Ngige says he will make his decision on the 2023 presidency known by Easter. Photo credit: @NGYouths4Change

Source: Twitter

He was quoted to have said:

“We’ve started political talks again. Please, give me around Easter where we’re going to have another session like this to discuss your request.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“I’m still consulting the political leaders in the country on your request, by that time I will decide, I know it’s my right to decide on that. I will take such decision at the appropriate time.”

2023: Anambra women ask Ngige to run for president

Legit.ng gathers that a group of Anambra women led by Nancy Okafor had asked Ngige to declare for the presidency.

The women said the labour minister was the right person from the southeast for the position.

Okafor said that they had waited for his declaration for the presidency without any response, adding that they were no longer comfortable with his silence on the issue, The Nation also stated.

She said:

“We don’t want to wait for three months for you to decide whether to run or not, we’re mandating you to throw your hat in the ring for that position.”

2023: Saraki finally joins presidential race

Meanwhile, a former president of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has indicated interest to contest the 2023 presidency.

His declaration is coming after former national Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ebonyi state governor Dave Umahi, Senate Chip Whip Orji Kalu and former Imo Governor Rochas Okorocha declared a similar interest.

The former Kwara governor said he has a strong record of delivering and experience in making tough decisions.

2023: Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed says Atiku is old, tired to lead Nigeria

In another related development, Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, has said he told former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to allow him to contest the presidency in 2023 because he is old and fatigued with Nigeria.

He said this in his speech while receiving the report of a Contact and Consultation Committee which he established for his presidential ambition which was held on Friday, January 28 at Government House, Bauchi.

The committee headed by Senator Adamu Gumba, which was inaugurated in August 2021, visited 16 northern states where it interacted with various stakeholders in those states.

Source: Legit.ng