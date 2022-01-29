Nigerian leaders have been urged to ensure the country is unified in order to overcome its challenges

The advice was given by the former governor of Imo state and senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha

Okorocha's stance was also corroborated by the former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria's Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd)

FCT, Abuja - A former governor of Imo state and senator representing Imo West Senatorial District, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has charged Nigerian leaders at all levels to begin to accept responsibilities, adding that despite the present challenges, the country is not finished.

Agreeing with Okorocha, former Chief of Army Staff and Nigeria's Ambassador to the Benin Republic, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai (rtd), called on all Nigerians to join hands and work together towards making Nigeria a great nation.

The duo spoke at the 2021 Our Nigeria News Awards, organised by Our Nigeria Magazine, with the theme, “Nigeria is Our Nigeria: We Must Join Hands Together To Make It Work Or We Perish Together,” on Friday, January 29 in Abuja.

Okorocha, a frontline presidential aspirant in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) said:

“I have often said to our leaders at all levels that we must begin to accept responsibilities. There is absolutely nothing wrong with followers but there can be something wrong with leadership.

“As we approach the 2023 elections, I want to appeal to Nigerians to take a second look to address the mood of the nation right now and call for unity of this country.

“We can dramatise this at all levels wherever we find ourselves be it as Muslims or Christians and in whatever religion or tribe you might find yourself.

“This nation is a great nation, we cannot afford to condemn our country, we must rise to speak well of this country as the creators of this nation.

“What is happening to Nigeria is that we are passing through a difficult moment of our time to write the history of Nigeria but a time shall come when other nations will see us as the greatest nation in the world.”

On his part, Buratai said:

“I need to use this medium to reiterate that Nigeria is the only country we have. So we must all join hands together to make it work and we must work towards peace and make this country better than we met it.

“There is nothing that can be compared to peace, but peace just doesn’t happen, it is something that must be constructively and consciously worked for.”

The chairman of the occasion Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Haruna (rtd), said the awards were for those who had been adjudged to have contributed to the development of Nigeria are a good development.

He said there was a need to look back and be proud of the various sacrifices by some patriotic Nigerians towards having a safe and united nation.

Among those who were honoured by the magazine were Okorocha who bagged the lifetime achievement award in philanthropy, Brig-Gen Muhammad Buba Marwa (rtd); chairman, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (Man of the Year 2021), Ebonyi state governor; Dave Umahi (Best governor of the year).

Senator Bassey Otu was the politician of the year, Senator Ali Ndume was the legislator of the year, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed bagged the lifetime achievement award in scholarship, while the paramount ruler of Eleme Kingdom, Sir EmperorJD Nkpe II won the icon of national unity award.

A total of 24 distinguished Nigerians were honoured by the organisers.

VP Yemi Osinbajo Wins Leadership Newspaper Person of the Year 2021

In a related development, Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has been named the Leadership Newspaper Person of the Year 2021.

Professor Osinbajo was named alongside the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

The award was conferred on the vice president by the editorial board of the respected national newspaper.

Rotimi Amaechi, Others Nominated As African Champions of Blue Economy

Similarly, Nigeria's minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and other eminent African personalities have been nominated for different categories as champions of the Blue Economy.

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio and Raila Odinga, who served as the Prime Minister of Kenya from 2008 to 2013, were among the nominees.

The award according to the organisers, the Africa Blue Economy Forum, is in recognition of distinguished African professionals and political leaders who have made verifiable contributions towards the advancement of the blue (ocean) economy.

