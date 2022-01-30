The governor of Plateau has said that Nigerians should embrace the culture as a tool of sustaining unity, peace and development

Simon Lalong said culture can unify the people of Plateau state and Nigerians in general if well utilised

According to the governor, the country is in dire need of leaders with good conscience and the fear of God

Nigerians have been urged to strive to remain peaceful and united irrespective of their religious or political alignment.

The call was made by the governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong, on Saturday, January 29, at the Ewuru Dagarang Festival of the Aten people of Ganawuri, Riyom Local Government Area of the state.

Daily Trust reports that Lalong said Nigeria can remain peaceful and united if the people continue to use culture as a means of solidifying the nation's goal.

The Plateau state governor said Nigerians are in dire need of leaders with good conscience

Source: Twitter

He said the people of Ganawuri in Riyom local government area of the state can also use culture to solidify peace and progress in Plateau state.

Represented by the secretary to the government of the state, Danladi Atu, the governor said culture has always been a binding force of the people.

He said the government of Plateau state would be reeling out social and economic empowerment programmes that would help take 20,000 youths out of the streets.

According to him, with the project, youths in the state would be mobilised into key programmes that would empower them to close the gap between economic and social empowerment in the country.

Support candidates with the fear of God

The Guardian reports that Lalong also urged Nigerians to ensure that they support candidates with the fear of God he election.

Speaking at the General Assembly of Catholics in Politics and Catholic Business Leaders in Abuja, Lalong said leaders with the fear of God will always lead with humanity and service to the people.

He said the godly principles which they imbibe will guide them in their discharge of duties, where justice and good governance will be given a high premium.

Source: Legit.ng