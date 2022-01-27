President Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for his commitment to the development of Nigerian youths across the country

The commendation was given to the president by a youth empowerment organisation based in Abuja, Nigeria's capital city

The organisation said the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund Bill proposed by members of the House of Representatives would go a long way in the development of the country through the youth empowerment

A non-governmental organisation, the Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative, on Thursday, January 27, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and lawmakers of the National Assembly for the efforts in ensuring the development of youths in Nigeria.

The group said it is remarkable that Nigerian lawmakers sought to empower Nigerian youths through the National Youth Service Corps Trust Bill which has passed its second reading.

Muhammadu Buhari has been commended for his commitment to youth development Photo: Aso Villa

Speaking at a press conference attended by Legit.ng reporter, the executive director of the organisation, Richard Audu after critical observation, it is clear that there is a synergy between the executive and the legislature especially as it concerns youth development.

Audu said the organisation hopes that the relationship between the arms of government becomes fruitful and yield the desired results in no distant time.

He also said that President Buhari's administration has consistently displayed an unalloyed commitment to addressing issues of national concern, not just youth development issues.

In addition, Audu added that the National Assembly has, in like manner, complimented the efforts of the executive arm of government by ensuring that matters of national concern are without rancour.

Audu said:

“The recent rejigging of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is indeed a testament that both chambers of the National Assembly remain committed to the sustenance of our nascent democracy."

The group further called on relevant committees in the House of Representatives to continue to display the strength of character and the unity of purpose in ensuring the smooth passage of the NYSC Trust Fund Bill.

Audu said:

“We, therefore, call on Mr President and the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to ensure that the NYSC Trust Fund Bill becomes an Act for the good and wellbeing of the suffering Nigerian masses.

“The multiplier effect on the value chain of an enterprising youthful population cannot be overemphasised."

