Several hunters from three different communities in Plateau and Niger states have been abducted by terrorists

Residents of the community said the incident occurred after the hunters had collaborated with local vigilantes to smoke out the terrorists from their hideouts

The bandits also killed about 52 people in the communities after a house to house search for hunters and local vigilantes

Some terrorists on Wednesday, January 12, launched an attack in different communities in Plateau and Niger states killing about 52 people.

The Punch reports that the terrorists in separate attacks killed 18 people in Ncha community in the Bassa local government area of Plateau state.

Suspected terrorists invaded two communities in Plateau and Niger states Photo: Simon Lalong

Also, 34 people were killed when the terrorists invaded two communities - Nakuna and Wurukuchi - in Niger state.

The terrorists were also said to have abducted hunters and vigilantes in the different communities.

Sources said the terrorists' attack could be a reprisal from an operation by the hunters and local vigilantes who killed scores of gunmen terrorising the communities.

It was gathered that several houses with about 200 residents in Nakuna were burnt down by the insurgents who went from house to house looking for the hunters and vigilantes.

A resident of one of the Nakuna, Yahaya Mota, who lost 10 members of his family during the invasion said 20 other bodies of residents were discovered in the bush.

Mota said:

“These people didn’t only kill our people and burn down our houses, they also burnt down all the food barns before leaving.

The Niger state police commissioner, Monday Kuryas, said the command is yet to confirm the exact number of people killed in the attack.

He said that security officers have been deployed to all the affected communities to ensure that normalcy is restored.

More terrorist attacks in various states

Vanguard also reports that bandits have been on a rampage in Kaduna, Ondo, and Plateau killing many and destroying property.

The terrorists who were said to have stormed the communities in the states on bikes shot sporadically into the air.

Sources said those who were on bikes had joined their colleagues who sneaked into the communities through various means including the river banks.

