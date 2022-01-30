Contrary to claims and broadcast on WhatsApp, there seems to be no possible replacement for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu yet

This was debunked by the Governance Advisory Council in a recent statement released by its secretary over the weekend

The council said the Lagos state governor is doing a great job in the state and should be commended

The leadership of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC) has said that it has not settled for a replacement for the incumbent governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2023.

The Punch reports that the council reacting to a viral broadcast on WhatsApp said it has not found anyone who would replace the governor in the 2023 general elections.

In a statement signed by GAC's secretary, the council said the broadcast shared on WhatsApp alleging otherwise was created by merchants of hate and discord.

It said the creators of the content are focused on brewing disharmony and vexations among party leaders, members and stakeholders in Lagos politics.

The statement read in part:

“That the GAC has not settled for any person to replace Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as governor. Therefore, it is absolutely false and preposterous for anyone to suggest so."

It noted that the process of picking a governor is clearly stated in the constitution and contrary to the false impression there is no discussion of second term ticket by the GAC.

The council also said that it is not within its purview to engage in picking replacements for a governor.

It said:

”Importantly, the Independent National Electoral Commission has not signalled the commencement of the process for the governorship election in Lagos state.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu was elected for a 4-year tenure which is still ongoing."

"The matter of replacement of the governor does not arise and is patently subjudice."

The council also stated that the Lagos state governor is currently doing a good job in delivering projects in the state and working steadily to ensure residents live a better life.

