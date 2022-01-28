Former Vice President Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has been dumped by one of his campaigners in Yobe state

Mohammed Abdul Babangida dumped the PDP alongside his supporters to join the APC in the northeast state

Babangida is from the same local government area with the governor of the state, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni

Damaturu - The assistant coordinator northeast of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) youths council, Mohammed Abdul Babangida, has dumped the party alongside his supporters to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe state.

Shortly after decamping, Babangida told the Leadership newspaper that the PDP abandoned him and his supporters.

The campaign of Atiku has suffered a setback in Yobe state. Photo credit: Atiku Media

He said they decided to pitch tent with the ruling APC after a series of consultations with some of his associates.

He added that he and his supporters were fascinated by the achievements of the APC at all levels across the country.

PDP warned against fielding northern presidential candidate in 2023

In a related development, the PDP has been warned against fielding a presidential candidate from northern Nigeria in 2023.

A political advocacy group, Reset Nigeria, made the call in a statement issued on Monday, January 14, and sent to Legit.ng.

The group said the PDP risks mass exodus of members and extinction if it fails to field a presidential candidate from southern Nigeria in line with the idea of a rotational presidency between the north and the south.

2023: Save Nigeria Movement faults presidential ambition of Anyim, Wike

On its part, the Save Nigeria Movement has kicked against the presidential ambition of former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim.

Convener of the group, Rev Solomon Semaka who addressed a press briefing on Monday, January 10, also frowned at the role being played by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike ahead of 2023, alleging that Wike is working towards imposing a president of Igbo or northern origin.

The group warned Nigerians to be wary of Wike and Anyim, accusing the duo of working solely for their selfish reasons ahead of the polls.

