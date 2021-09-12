PDP members in Delta are currently in a celebratory mood as the party clinched retained a seat in the state House of Assembly

Ovuakpoye Evivie of the PDP defeated Ogaga Ifowodo of All Progressives Congress among others to win the seat in an election

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has joined PDP members and other stakeholders in the state to congratulate the new lawmaker

Asaba - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated Mr. Ovuakpoye Evivie on his victory in the bye-election for Isoko South Constituency 1 seat in the state's House of Assembly held on Saturday, September 11.

He also congratulated the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the outcome of the election in which Evivie, its member, was announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election.

Governor Okowa said the victory of the PDP at the bye-election has confirmed the party's dominance in the state. Photo credit: Delta state govt

Legit.ng gathered that Evive of the PDP scored 6,957 votes to win the election while his closest challengers, Dr. Ogaga Ifowodo of All Progressives Congress (APC), got 1,301 votes and Mr. Michael Emumena of Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled 1,291 votes.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng by the governor's spokesman, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, on Sunday, September 12, Okowa described the victory of Evivie and PDP as well deserved and a confirmation of the PDP's dominance in the state.

He stated that the people of Isoko South Constituency 1 across the five wards in the area through the ballots, spoke very lucidly of the choice of Evivie as their representative in the state's parliament.

Part of the statement read:

“On behalf of the government and people of Delta, I congratulate Mr. Ovuakpoye Evivie on his victory in the Isoko South Constituency 1 by-election.

“It is heart-warming to see him emerge as member-elect and I am grateful to the people of Isoko South for their immense support to our party and their clear message to the opposition in the area.

“Let me also thank the INEC and security agencies, observers, and other stakeholders for a successful election adjudged to be free, fair, and credible.”

Governor Okowa also condemned the reported violence in the constituency during the election which led to the death of one person.

How thugs killed one person during the election

Legit.ng had earlier reported that some thugs attacked a polling unit and killed at least one person in the Irri Ikpide community during the election.

The mayhem started after a misunderstanding ensued among the electorate at a polling unit in the area.

Eyewitnesses say hoodlums armed with AK-47 stormed Irri Ward 10, polling unit 5, to seize ballot papers.

Yiaga Africa hails INEC for adopting BVAS

Recall that Yiaga Africa had earlier commended INEC for deploying the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) during the election.

The Civil Society Organisation, CSOs, noted that the BVAS would enable near real-time viewing of results.

INEC had during a meeting with the CSOs, assured that the new technology is robust and sufficient to further guarantee the credibility of the voter accreditation and result management process.

