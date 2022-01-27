A secondary school student, Bankole Kamoli, has been arrested for committing various crimes in the state

The teenager was also caught wearing a local spiritual amulet popularly known as ‘igbadi’ to school

According to the report, he was also found guilty of smoking, drinking, gamblng, and committing other criminal activities while putting on his school uniform

Men of the Ogun state-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps, have arrested a student of Alapoti High School in Ado-Odo-Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State for wearing a local spiritual amulet popularly known as ‘igbadi’ to school.

The student identified as Bankole Kamoli was arrested in the jungle and brought to the school premises on Tuesday evening.

Men of the Ogun state-owned security outfit, So-Safe Corps, have arrested a student of Alapoti High School. Photo: Punch Newspaper

Source: UGC

Kamoli, a Secondary School One student was also found guilty of smoking, drinking, gamblng, and committing other criminal activities while putting on his school uniform.

The picture of Kamoli wearing the spiritual amulet has gone viral on the Internet since his arrest.

When contacted, the school principal, Mrs Orenuga F B, insisted that Kamoli was not a student of the school.

She claimed that Kamoli failed to invite his parents to the school to sign the undertaking form as directed by the state government

“The boy is no longer a student of the school because he was not available with his parents to sign the undertaking form as directed by the state government,” she said.

The Commander of Ogun State So -Safe Corps, Soji Ganzallo confirmed the arrest.

He said, “Bankole Kamoli is with the men of So-Safe Corps in Ado Odo Ota”.

When contacted for reaction, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the police command had yet to be briefed on the development.

Source: Legit.ng