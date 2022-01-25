The federal government has been urged to efforts to change course and transform the education system in the country

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked Nigerians to make concerted efforts to change course and transform education to serve the needs of the country.

Atiku on Monday, January 24, explained that education changes the life of an individual, family and community, adding that it transformed his life.

The 2019 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate made the call as Nigeria joins others in celebrating World Education Day.

The former VP in a post shared on his official Facebook page appealed to the federal government to reverse the unacceptable level of out-of-school children.

He wrote:

"Education changes the life of an individual, family and community. It transformed mine. On this #WorldEducationDay, we need to make concerted efforts to change course and transform our education to serve the needs of our country. We need to start by reversing the unacceptable level of out-of-school children."

