Thirteen abducted Chibok girls who escaped from Boko Haram's captivity have become new students of the American University of Nigeria

This is so as they took part in the matriculation ceremony of the institution, held at Yola, Adamawa state

The development was also shared on the official Facebook page of former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar

Adamawa state- In what would be described as good news, another fresh batch of 13 abducted Chibok girls who escaped from Boko Haram captivity were among the new students that performed the matriculation ceremony at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, Adamawa state.

The girls who have completed an intensive programme under the New Foundation School (NFS), were among those who took the oath of the university held on Tuesday, January 25, The Nigerian Tribune reports.

Atiku Abubakar congratulates the 13 from Chibok who have completed an intensive programme under the New Foundation School (NFS). Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

They joined other new students from all the 36 states of Nigeria, Rwanda, Niger Republic and Cameroon to participate in the event.

Atiku reacts

In a joyous mood, former Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar took to his official Facebook page to share the good news via a post and as well congratulate the girls.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He wrote:

"Congratulations to the 2022 matriculants of the American University of Nigeria, particularly the 13 from Chibok who have completed an intensive programme under the New Foundation School (NFS). This batch joins the 57 who had earlier completed the NFS and were admitted into undergraduate studies of the university in October last year. You are welcome on board in enjoying the AUN experience."

2 Chibok girls graduate from top university in US

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two Chibok girls identified as Joy and Lydia have graduated from Southeastern University in Florida.

The photos were shared by a social media user who said hearing Lydia lay out her ambitious future plans is an absolute joy.

He said:

"Thrilled watching two of the Chibok girls, Joy and Lydia, graduate from Florida Uni. America has restored that which the Nigerian Moloch sought to claim."

Parents of abducted Kebbi students say bandits have married off our daughters

In other news, Parents of the schoolgirls abducted from the Federal Girls’ College Yawuri, Kebbi state, have raised an alarm over the claim of the kidnappers that their daughters have been married off.

According to the children's parents, the kidnappers are sending them video footage showing that their daughters are already married and from time to time calling them to talk to their children.

It has been almost two weeks since the students were abducted while in school.

Source: Legit.ng