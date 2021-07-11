The schoolgirls abducted from the Federal Girls’ College Yawuri, Kebbi state may have been married off by bandits

The criminals told the parents of the girls via a phone call that their daughters have been married off to unknown persons

The development is reminiscent of how terror group, Boko Haram, married off some of the Chibok girls abducted in 2014

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Birnin Kebbi - Parents of the schoolgirls abducted from the Federal Girls’ College Yawuri, Kebbi state, have raised an alarm over the claim of the kidnappers that their daughters have been married off.

According to the children's parents, the kidnappers are sending them video footage showing that their daughters are already married and from time to time calling them to talk to their children.

The parents of the abducted Kebbi students say Governor Atiku Bagudu has not shown enough concern. Photo credit: Kebbi state government

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Schoolgirls are gone for almost 14 days

It has been almost two weeks since the students were abducted while in school.

Daily Trust newspaper reports that one of the students' parents told the BBC Hausa Service that every time they called their captors, they would tell them that their children were safe.

His words:

“Sometimes they call and give the phone to our daughters to talk to us. If your child has your number then they will call and talk to you, But I have never spoken with my daughter since the time they were abducted.”

He added that since the abduction, only 10 children have been called by their parents to speak to the students.

He also called on the Government to help rescue their children from their captors.

Bandits cause more havoc in Kebbi state

Meanwhile, Premium Times newspaper reports that the governor of Kebbi state, Atiku Bagudu, on Thursday, July 8 said seven soldiers lost their lives while repelling a bandits’ attack in his state on Tuesday, July 6.

The governor made the revelation when he visited five soldiers injured in the attack around Marke village.

Bagudu visited the soldiers where they are receiving treatment at Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, accompanied by some members of the Kebbi state House of Assembly.

Recall that Reverend Yahaya Adamu Jangado, the proprietor of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, on Tuesday, July 6 said that the bandits called the school authorities to say that the students are in safe hands.

According to the proprietor, the bandits gave him the opportunity to speak with a couple of the students, adding that 121 of them are being held hostage.

His words:

‘‘The bandits called us to say that our children are there with them, they are doing well, they are sound, we spoke with a few of them, that is the information for now.’’

Legit.ng had earlier reported that bandits abducted an unspecified number of students from the school located at Maraban Rido area in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

The armed hoodlums attacked the school situated along Kaduna-Kachia road in the early hours of Monday, July 5.

The bandits shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping and taking the students to an undisclosed location.

Source: Legit Newspaper