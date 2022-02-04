Pius Anyim has been described by a former governor of Enugu state as one with a credential that could lead Nigeria to sustainable development

Okwesilieze Nwodo also said that Peter Obi and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are both highly qualified Igbos to take up the job of a president

According to Nwodo, there is a need for Nigerians from other regions to quit claiming that Igbos lack the leadership capacity needed to steer the country forward.

A former governor of Enugu state, Okwesilieze Nwodo, has debunked claims that there are not many Igbos who are competent enough to take up the role as president of Nigeria.

Nwodo said several Igbo men and women across the country and the world have the capacity, credibility and competence required to qualify them for contesting and winning the presidential seat.

Vanguard reports that Nwodo described constant bickering among many Nigerians who claim that the southeast lack credible leadership to produce individuals who can contest for the presidency as political antics to deny Igbos their turn to be Nigeria's president.

Pius Anyim has been described as one of the Igbo with exceptional credentials Photo: Pius Anyim

Source: Twitter

Continuing, Nwodo said the Igbos have shown more love and sacrificed a lot for the unity of the country than individuals from any other tribe.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Sacrifices made by the Igbos

Giving an instance, the former national secretary for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said notable southeast leaders like Alex Ekwueme, Ogbonnaya Onu were ready to emerge presidential candidates for their parties until they were made to concede their ambition to end the injustice down to the southwest.

Nwodo said:

“It was such sacrifices made by the Igbo for the unity and peace of Nigeria that produced Olusegun Obasanjo and Olu Falae, all from South West, as presidential candidates of their respective parties.

"After Obasanjo eight years tenure, in order to assuage the feelings of the North for keeping them out of power for eight years, President Umaru Yar’Adua was brought in to fill the position for the north."

Making a list of competent Igbos that could lead the country, Nwodo said Nigeria needs a presidential candidate with integrity, one who will show a clear economic road map to development.

He said such capability can be found among individuals like a former secretary to the government of the federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Peter Obi among many other Igbos.

My 2023 presidential ambition: Peter Obi finally reveals his position

Peter Obi, a former vice presidential aspirant, has revealed the only reason why he would contest for the presidency in 2023.

The former Anambra state governor said he would submit himself for election if the opposition PDP zones the presidency to the southern part of the country.

Going further, he said that no matter the situation or decision made by PDP, he will let Nigerians hear from him.

Igbo leaders endorse a candidate for president

Legit.ng also reported that Moses Ayom's ambition to be Nigeria's next president is getting a lot of support in the southeast and south-south region of the country.

Igbo leaders and traditional rulers in the region have also declared their support for the ambition of the astute entrepreneur.

Groups loyal to Ayom have continued their advocacy across the nation ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng