The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association has dismissed the media report regarding its support for Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 polls

In a statement released to newsmen on Wednesday, the association described the report as untrue while noting that it is not time to endorse any presidential aspirant

The association hinted further that those who have declared their full support for Tinubu are individuals, warns that MACBAN should not be dragged into the politics of endorsement

Abuja- The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has said it has not endorsed any presidential aspirant for the 2023 general elections.

PM News report that the national secretary of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Ngelzarma, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, January 26, in Abuja.

Ngelzarma said the association respects the aspirations of all presidential aspirants and said it is not yet time to single out an individual for support.

Earlier, the national leadr of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, Jan. 10, formally informed President Muhammadu Buhari of his presidential ambition in 2023. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Ngelzarma said:

“The attention of the MACBAN National Headquarters has been drawn to stories in the media claiming that we have endorsed the presidential aspiration of Sen. Ahmed Tinubu.

“We want to make it clear that the association has not endorsed any candidate.

“Those who endorsed Tinubu are doing so as individuals, as MACBAN should not in anyway be dragged into the politics of endorsement at this stage."

