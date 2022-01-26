Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Afenifere group has disclosed its plans for the southwest region of the country

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisations, Afenifere revealed it would create a new political party in the zone ahead of the polls

Meanwhile, certain details regarding the formation of the party were not shared by the group during its annual general meeting held at Ogun state

Ogun state- The ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) and Nigeria's main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are in trouble ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

This is so as the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, announced that it would float a fresh political party ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Punch reports that the organisation made this disclosure on Tuesday, January 25, at its annual general meeting held at the home of its acting leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, in Sanya Ogbo, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state.

This move by the Afenifere group would affect the national leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu in 2023. Photo credit: BBC News Pidgin, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group Germany. +4915217308758

Afenifere, however, did not disclose the name of the party and the time it would be unveiled.

The meeting had in attendance leaders and members of Afenifere from all the states in Yorubaland, including Delta, Kwara and Kogi.

Adebanjo's position

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Adebanjo said the organisation was not convinced to participate in the coming election unless the constitution is reviewed and the country is restructured.

He said:

“We are still going to take a decision on whether we will take part or not. But, we are forming a political party. We are not supporting anybody. Definitely, we are forming a party."

