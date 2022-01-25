The removal of subsidy by the federal government in recent times has been faulted by organisations as well as prominent figures in the country

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA)'s president Olumide Akpata, shared recently reasons that informed the federal government's decision regarding fuel subsidy removal

According to Mr Akpata, FG's recent move is connected to the forthcoming general election as against its earlier claim on hardship in the land

Reactions have continued to trail the postponement of fuel subsidy removal by the federal government.

Recent is the president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olumide Akpata, had said the decision to postpone petrol subsidy removal is about the 2023 elections, The New Telegraph reports.

On Monday, the federal government announced that it has postponed the planned petrol subsidy removal till further notice due to high inflation and economic hardship.

Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, budget and national planning, had said FG will remove petrol subsidy and provide N5,000 transportation palliative to the poorest Nigerians. Photo credit: Twitter.com

Speaking on Monday, January 24, in an interview with Channels Television, Akpata revealed the decision by the federal government is a temporary solution.

He said:

“The subsidy issue is a hot potato for any government, particularly in this part of the world."

“Those kinds of hard decisions I don’t think are the kind of decisions you want to take going into an election. Those are my thoughts. I may be wrong.

“I’m persuaded that this is just a temporary solution pending when the political juggernauts come back from the field.”

Amid outcry by labour unions and other stakeholders in the country, the Minister of Finance, Budget, and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, said the government was reconsidering its June deadline.

She stated that fuel subsidy was provided for in the 2022 budget to run from January till June, but after consultations with stakeholders and in view of the high inflation and economic hardship, additional provisions would be made beyond the initial period.

