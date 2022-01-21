Breaking: PDP governor suspends 4 traditional rulers, gives reason
Four traditional rulers in the Sankera axis of Benue state comprising, Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala Local Government Areas of the state have been suspended by Governor Samuel Ortom for alleged misconduct.
Those affected were the Mue Ter Ngyen, Chief D Ijah from Ukum, LGA, Mue Ter Ichongo, Chief Terngu Iorhuna and Mue Ter Ipusu, Chief Enoch Kyumen both of Logo LGA as well as the District Head of Tir, Chief Johnson Boi in Katsina-Ala LGA.
