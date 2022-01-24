Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has assured PDP members in Delta state that the party will have free and fair elections

Governor Okowa gave the assurance at a mega rally organised by the PDP in the state to receive new members of the party

A former chairman of the APC in Delta, Cyril Ogodo, and the immediate past publicity secretary of the party in the state are among the new members

Asaba - Delta governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state of free, fair, and transparent primary elections ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governor gave the assurance while addressing PDP faithful at a mega rally organised by the party in Asaba, on Saturday, January 22, and affirmed that PDP remained one united family in the state.

He assured that leaders of the party in the state would ensure that primaries for all elective positions were free and credible.

He said that the massive mobilisation for the rally showed that PDP was ready to rescue Nigeria from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and advised aspirants in other political parties not to waste their money to contest elections in Delta.

His words:

“I give thanks to God for what is happening here today and I thank our leaders in the PDP, our state and local government executives, our youths and women for the massive mobilisation for this rally.

“It is by the grace of God and through their hands that we have mobilised to make a statement today across Nigeria that PDP is prepared to take over this nation.

“One good thing about us in the PDP is that we are one family, we are not like the other people where one man takes it all. Here in PDP, we are one family.

“We work as a family with the love of God but in the other parties, they are always fighting themselves.”

Okowa remarked that his administration had done quite a lot since inception, explaining that he had appointed many youths into government and that never in the history of the state had youths been so appointed into various offices in the state.

On infrastructure, the governor assured Deltans that his administration would not slow down in constructing more roads.

He advised aspirants to control their followers, noting that there was no need for any fight as the party remained one big united family.

In his address, former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori, lauded Governor Okowa for his leadership of the state and the party and declared that he would continue to support him to succeed beyond his tenure as governor of the state.

