Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa is not relenting in his consistent support for security agencies in Delta state

The Delta governor has donated five Armoured Personnel Carriers to the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Police Force in the state

Governor Okowa also promised that in the course of the year, his administration will provide other logistic needs for the security agencies in the state

Asaba - The Delta government on Wednesday, January 19 handed over five armoured personnel carriers to the 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army and the state police command to strengthen their operations.

Presenting the armoured vehicles shortly after the state security council meeting held at Government House, Asaba, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said three of the security vehicles were for the army while two were for the police.

Some of the Armoured Personnel Carriers donated by Governor Okowa on display. Photo credit: Delta state government

Source: Facebook

He expressed appreciation to the various security commands in Delta for the work that they have been doing to consolidate peace and security in the state.

According to him, the various security commands have been doing so well to keep Delta peaceful, pointing out that it was his hope that the state government's gesture would add up to the vehicular needs that will enable them to carry out their operations.

His words:

“We have just risen from a security council meeting where we discussed a lot of issues concerning the security of the state.

“And we also expressed our appreciation to the various commands for the work that they have been doing to consolidate the peace that we have in our state.

“In furtherance of the various logistics provisions for the army and the police, this afternoon, we are handing over two Armoured Personnel Carriers specially built for the army.

“One had also been previously delivered to the army making it three for the 63 Brigade and two had earlier been delivered to the police, making it a total of five Armoured Personnel Carriers.

“So, we are glad that at this point in time in this early part of the year, that the remaining two to the 63 Brigade have been delivered.

“We do hope that in the course of the year, we will be in a position to also provide other logistic needs for the various commands.”

Fighting unemployment key to ending insecurity, says Governor Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state recently stated that fighting unemployment is important in ending insecurity in Nigeria.

The governor said his administration realised this early and commenced job creation and entrepreneurship programmes for Delta youths.

He said that no fewer than 100,000 youths had benefited directly and indirectly from the programmes in the past six years.

Delta state govt to sustain partnership with FRSC on safe roads

In a related development, Governor Okowa has stated that his administration would sustain its partnership with Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to ensure safety on roads in the state.

Okowa stated this at a joint media briefing he held at Government House, Asaba, with the Corps Marshal of FRSC, Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, on traffic management in the state recently.

On his part, Oyeyemi expressed appreciation to Governor Okowa for his administration's robust collaboration with the FRSC in its operations in the state in the last six years.

