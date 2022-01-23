Various calls have been made by notable Nigerians since the arrest and subsequent detention of Sunday Igboho by the State Security Services (SSS)

However, a different strategy has been taken by the people of Igangan community in Ibarapa north local government area of Oyo State

The community members including their leaders have resorted to taking the plight of Sunday Igboho to God for intervention

The people of Igangan community have said that they will continue to pray for the safety and release of the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

Daily Trust reports that some of the residents in the community made this declaration one year after the youths in the area led by Sunday Igboho evicted the Fulani leader, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir and his people from his settlement.

The people of Igangan also said that they have remained grateful to Igboho for taking bold steps to ensure their community is liberated from incessant crisis and killings between herders and farmers.

Speaking on this, the Agoro of Igangan land, Chief Salaudeen Kolawole, said farmers are now free to go about their daily businesses since Igboho's intervention.

Kolawole said the people feel relieved since the eviction of the Fulani leader and his people from their land.

He said:

“We don’t have any power over Sunday Igboho’s detention but it is our prayers that he will be released as soon as possible.

Sunday Igboho is our saviour in Igangan. He is a man of the people and the Yoruba people are solidly behind him for his agitation for the people of the land. We hope and pray he would have his freedom very soon.”

Another leader in the community, Francis Tunji, expressed confidence that Igboho's ordeal and detention would soon become a thing of the past.

Tunji said:

“Sunday Igboho is paying price for standing by his people. He is not alone in this struggle. Look at what is happening to Nnamdi Kanu (the IPOB leader). I’m sure very soon, he will be free."

The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has said they are working quietly to ensure self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, is freed from the prison in Benin-Republic.

YCE revealed they are in total support of Igboho’s agitation but had cautioned him to carry out its activities within the ambit of the law.

The group also urged the government to create a conducive atmosphere and find a lasting solution to insecurity as it poses a threat to the survival of people and businesses.

General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Nigeria's former military leader, had sent a warning message to the leaders of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, to shelve their secession plan.

Abubakar spoke on Thursday, August 12, spoke in Abuja, during the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Legacy Dialogue 2021 organised by the Ibrahim and Maryam Babangida Library and Museum.

Legit.ng gathered that the former head of state said the inter-ethnic relationships and marriages among Nigerians would make it impossible for secession to succeed.

