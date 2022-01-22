The governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has made an important promise to Nigerians as he seeks to become the country's president in 2023

Governor Bello said he will not betray Nigerians' trust if elected as the country's number one citizen in the next general polls

The Kogi state governor made the promise when he spoke with northeast state legislators at a meeting in Bauchi state

Kogi state - Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state governor has assured Nigerians that he will not betray their trust if elected as the president of the country in 2023.

TheCable reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) governor said this on Thursday, January 20, during a northeast state legislators meeting in Bauchi state.

Yahaya Bello, Kogi state governor, assures Nigerians that he will not betray their trust if elected as the president in 2023. Photo credit: Alhaji Yahaya Bello

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathers that Bello said he will not disappoint Nigerians because he always keeps to his promises.

Presidency 2023: Yahaya Bello expresses confidence

The governor further noted that he is confident that he will achieve victory at the polls and “get to the promise land”.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He said:

“It is about all of us. It is about our party, about Nigeria and our future. But by the grace of God, with your support and prayers, I know we will get to the promised land."

Governor Bello who spoke to the lawmakers on phone explained he was not physically present at the meeting because he didn't want to break the law.

He said:

“I would have been there personally to appreciate you, but I don’t want to be seen to be breaking the law by now since open campaigns have not been allowed. I want to keep to the law."

2023: Yahaya Bello is the most qualified, Tinubu should step down, ITAN says

Meanwhile, members of the Inter-Tribal Association of Nigeria (ITAN) has asked the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to drop his presidential aspiration and support Governor Bello.

The group told Tinubu that it's time for the youths to lead the country for the better, adding that Bello is up to the task considering his vast experience in leadership positions.

The appeal came through the spokespersons of the group, Comrades Jabir Aminu Maiturare and secretary Simon Terna Anakaa in a statement they jointly issued in Kaduna on Thursday, January 20.

Source: Legit.ng