The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has said they are working quietly to ensure self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, is freed from the prison in Benin-Republic

YCE revealed they are in total support of Igboho’s agitation but had cautioned him to carry out its activities within the ambit of the law

The group also urged the government to create a conducive atmosphere and find a lasting solution to insecurity as it poses a threat to the survival of people and businesses

Oyo state, Ibadan- The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has revealed that steps are being taken to ensure Sunday Adeyemo, better known as Sunday Igboho, is set free from the prison in the Benin Republic.

The Nation reports that the group on Thursday, August 12, said it is working softly to secure the release of the self-acclaimed Yoruba freedom fighter.

In a chat with newsmen in Oyo state, Ibadan, the secretary-general of the YCE, Dr Kunle Olajide said the current situation in the country is not promising to the youths, saying it rather frustrates them the more.

The fearless and dogged Yoruba freedom agitator, Sunday Adeyemi, is fighting for Yoruba secession. Photo credit: Sunday Igboho

Source: Twitter

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

“The younger generation cannot be patient as we the older generation do. We are not opposed to their reaction but we want them to moderate it.

“We do not want to sacrifice them because the power of government is huge and we can see what is happening now. So, whatever we can do to, we are doing it behind the scenes so as to ensure the freedom of Sunday Igboho in Benin Republic.”

Meanwhile, a communique read by Pa Niyi Ajibulu, the secretary of the Ekiti state chapter of YCE, stated that insecurity had assumed a dangerous dimension and something urgent needed to be done to end it,” The Punch report indicates.

He said:

“The menace, threat of Fulani herdsmen, bandit and kidnappers should be contained with a view to sanitizing the society. As far as Yoruba council of elders is concerned, we believe that Nigeria should be made workable and conducive for all regardless of religion or ethnicity.”

Igboho alongside his wife, Ropo, was arrested by security operatives at an airport in Cotonou, Benin Republic while trying to board a flight to Germany, after the Department of State Services (DSS), raided his home on Tuesday, July 1, in Ibadan.

Abubakar breaks silence on agitators, says Nigeria can’t break

Earlier, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Nigeria's former military leader, has sent a warning message to the leaders of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, to shelve their secession plan.

Abubakar spoke on Thursday, August 12, spoke in Abuja, during the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Legacy Dialogue 2021 organised by the Ibrahim and Maryam Babangida Library and Museum.

Legit.ng gathered that the former head of state said the inter-ethnic relationships and marriages among Nigerians would make it impossible for secession to succeed.

Source: Legit