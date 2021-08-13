Abdulsalami Abubakar, an ex-military ruler, has declared that Nigeria would remain a single entity despite agitations for its break up

Abubakar made this known on Thursday, August 12, in Abuja, the nation's capital, at a programme organised to celebrate IBB's 80th birthday

The former head of state said that unity in diversity among people of different religious, ethnic and cultural backgrounds is a blessing to the country

FCT, Abuja - General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Nigeria's former military leader, has sent a warning message to the leaders of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and the Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Igboho, to shelve their secession plan.

Daily Times reports that Abubakar spoke in Abuja on Thursday, August 12, during the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida Legacy Dialogue 2021 organised by the Ibrahim and Maryam Babangida Library and Museum.

The former head of state, AbdulSalami Abubakar has warned Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu against secession.

Legit.ng gathered that the former head of state said the inter-ethnic relationships and marriages among Nigerians would make it impossible for secession to succeed.

The former Nigerian ruler urged Nigerians to embrace their diversity and work towards maintaining unity.

He said:

“Even if you break Nigeria now, what are you going to do? When everybody, every Nigerian, anywhere you go in the village, you will find a Hausa man, a Yoruba man, an Igbo man, Itsekiri and so on and so forth.

“So, when you say you divide, where do you draw the line with the inter-marriages and so on and so forth? It is going to be difficult."

Abubakar advised Nigerians that all hands should be on deck to address the menace, calling on Nigerians to expose perpetrators of insecurity.

Daily Sun also reports that while speaking on the insecurity bedeviling the nation, Abubakar said that all the culprits, the Boko Haram, kidnappers and other criminal elements, were living among Nigerians, saying that they were definitely known.

Abubakar said:

“So, let us expose them to the authorities and let us put our hands on deck to tackle the security challenges."

