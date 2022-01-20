INEC has promised to undertake a comprehensive cleaning up of the voters’ register to remove under-aged persons

According to the electoral umpire, these underage persons may attempt to vote during the election exercise

He maintained that only eligible citizens would be added to the voters’ register for the 2023 general election

The Independent National Electoral Commission on Wednesday said it was undertaking a comprehensive cleaning up of the voters’ register to remove under-aged persons who may attempt to vote during the exercise.

The chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the assurance in Abuja during the commission’s first quarterly meeting with civil society organisations.

INEC says it was undertaking a comprehensive cleaning up of the voters’ register. Photo: INEC

Source: Facebook

He maintained that only eligible citizens would be added to the voters’ register for the 2023 poll.

“We are aware that Nigerians want to know when their PVCs will be available for collection. We appreciate the role of civil society organisations in encouraging and mobilising eligible Nigerians who have not registered to do so. At the same time, we want you to continue to sensitise them that those who had registered at any time previously need not register again.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“For those who have completed the registration, the Commission is right now undertaking the most comprehensive cleaning up of the data to ensure that only eligible citizens are added to the voters’ register for the 2023 General Election. We will share our findings with Nigerians very soon. The actual dates for the collection of the Permanent Voters’ Cards nationwide will also be announced very soon,” Yakubu said.

The INEC chairman also said a total of 8,260,076 eligible Nigerians commenced the online pre-registration, completed the registration physically, applied for transfer to new voting locations, requested for replacement of their PVCs and updated their voter information records.

According to him, since the exercise commenced in June last year, the Commission has so far published 36 weekly reports which show a consistent pattern of young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 34 constituting the largest majority of registrants.

He said that students constitute the largest majority of registrants

In terms of occupation, which he said is consistent with the dominance of young Nigerians as voters.

Yakubu said, “We will continue to work with all stakeholders, especially the civil society organisations, to sensitise the youths and other categories of voters to ensure that beyond registration, they come and out and vote on election day. We should not simply lament, criticise and condemn. We must get involved for the good of our democracy and the nation.”

2023: Mahmood Yakubu says INEC requires N305billion to conduct polls

In another report, chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu revealed that the electoral body will require N305 billion to conduct the 2023 general elections.

He disclosed this during a meeting with the Senate committee on appropriation at the National Assembly on Monday, December 20. The INEC boss also noted that the amount will enable the commission to prepare for the election and purchase all the materials needed and also cover several bye-elections across the country.

He, however, stated that the commission has already received N100 billion out of the required amount for the elections.

Prof Mahmood noted that the 2022 Appropriation bill had made provision for the sum of N140 billion of which N40 billion is for the regular budget of the commission while the remaining N100 billion is for the preparation of the 2023 general elections.

Senate receives seven INEC nominees from Buhari

Recall that the Nigerian Senate on Tuesday, December 14 received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the appointment of six nominees as National Commissioners, and one other as Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC.

The request was contained in a letter dated Friday, December 10, and read during plenary by the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan.

President Buhari explained that the request was made pursuant to paragraph 14 of Part (1) of the Third Schedule to the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Senate rejects Lauretta Onochie as INEC commissioner

Legit.ng had previously reported that the Senate rejected Lauretta Onochie's nomination as a national commissioner of INEC.

Onochie, a presidential media aide, was rejected following the consideration of the report of the committee on INEC, chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano).

The Senate at the committee of the whole, thereafter, voted against Onochie's nomination as the INEC commissioner.

Source: Legit.ng