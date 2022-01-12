Nigerians who are willing and eligible to apply for recruitment into the Nigerian Police Force have been given a good update

The NPF on Wednesday, January 12, disclosed that it has extended registration for the recruitment by 10 days

According revealed by the force, the extension was necessary for all geopolitical zones to have equal opportunity for representation

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Wednesday, January 12, announced that the online registration in the ongoing 2021 recruitment exercise for eligible Nigerians into the service has been extended to Saturday, January 22.

In a statement shared by CP Frank Mba, the spokesman of the force, it was disclosed that the recruitment portal will remain open till midnight of the new date.

The force explained that this extension was influenced by the need to ensure equal opportunity and even spread of applications, particularly from states in the southeast, south-south geopolitical zones, and Lagos to enable them to meet up with the required quota for their respective areas.

Giving details on this situation, Mba noted:

"A statistical analysis shows that a total of 81,005 applications were received nationwide as at January 7, 2022. Out of this figure, only 1,404 applications - less than 2% of the total applications - were received from the five states in the southeast and 261 from Lagos State, with Anambra State having the least figure of 158 applicants.

"Consequently, the Force enjoins States and Local Governments, religious bodies, and other interest groups in the affected Geopolitical zones and Lagos State to assist in mobilizing and encouraging their citizens and wards to take advantage of the opportunity to seek a career path in the Nigeria Police Force. Interested applicants are urged to log on to the NPF recruitment portal, www.policerecruitment.gov.ng to register before the expiration of the new deadline."

Speaking further, the police urged applicants to call 08100004507 for any inquiry or complaints, or technical difficulties in the use of the portal, adding that the recruitment exercise is absolutely free of charge.

