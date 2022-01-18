Breaking: APC finally announces date for national convention, fixes February 26

The All Progressives Congress has finally picked a date for its national convention after a series of consultations with major stakeholders

This move was made by the ruling party on Tuesday, January 18, in other to address salient matters ahead of the 2023 general election

Meanwhile, Governor Mai Mala Buni and other stakeholders of the party are in talks to ensure a hitch-free exercise ahead of the convention

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced Saturday, February 26, for its national convention.

Yobe state governor and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, made the declaration while presenting an address at the National Progressives Women Conference in Abuja, on Tuesday, January 18.

This was contained in a statement signed by Mamman Mohammed, DG press and media affairs to the governor and seen by Legit.ng.

APC has finally announced a date for the national convention. Photo credit: All Progressives Congress - APC

Source: Facebook

He charged the women to participate actively in the party's Convention and the next general elections.

The statement reads:

"We look forward to having more women contesting in the forthcoming National Convention of the party slated for February 26th, 2022 and the 2023 general elections.

"The party under my stewardship conducted the membership registration and revalidation exercise. We found it expedient to constitute a Special committee on Women and youth before the commencement of the exercise.

"The roles you played made the membership registration and revalidation exercise a huge success."

According to the governor, APC has over 41 million registered members, "thus figure has asserted our position as Africa's largest political party and of course, Nigeria's leading political party.

"With this, we are confident of winning the 2023 general with huge success" he celebrated.

Buni emphasized that women constitute a large proportion of Nigeria's population with a good number of them doing the nation proud.

It added:

"You remain the best mobilizers of support to any political party and its candidates. You have always been there on queue on election days to determine the fate of candidates."

He assured the support of the party to youth and women to actualize their political ambitions.

Gov. Buni admonished women to spread the message of peaceful elections.

He assured:

"Let me once again assure you that APC will continue to support you, and to support you generously."

APC reportedly set to pick zoning panel on Wednesday ahead of convention

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Emerging reports indicate that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will set up a zoning committee ahead of its planned convention.

It is believed that the zoning would give an indication of what region would produce the presidential candidate.

According to some political observers, if the chairmanship is zoned to the north, that may be the clearest indication yet that the presidency will go to the south.

At last, APC governors give final say on convention, decide Buni's fate

In another report, Nigerian governors on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) met on Sunday, January 16, to decide on the date for the party's national convention, Channels TV has said.

The long-awaited meeting was held at the lodge of Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state.

As one of the resolutions at the meeting, the governors decided to stick to February as the month for the convention, Vanguard added.

