The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has lost one of its members, Chief Reuben Famuyibo, to Accord Party in Ekiti state

Famuyibo said he will contest the forthcoming governorship election in Ekiti state on the platform of his new party

The former APC chieftain alleged that the processes leading to the ruling party's primary have rigged to favour a certain aspirant

Ekiti state - Chief Reuben Famuyibo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has dumped the ruling party for Accord Party.

He made this known to newsmen in Ekiti on Wednesday, January 19, Daily Trust reported.

Chief Reuben Famuyibo has dumped the APC to contest Ekiti governorship election on Accord Party's platform.

Famuyibo, a former Social Democratic Party (SDP) presidential aspirant said he will contest the June 18 governorship election in Ekiti state under the platform of his new party.

Ekiti 2022: No level playing field

He said his decision to dump the ruling APC and pursue his ambition in Accord was borne out of the desire of the people and stakeholders within and outside the state for him to be on the ballot.

Legit.ng gathers that the former APC governorship aspirant accused the leadership of the ruling party of not providing a level playing field for all aspirants which, he said, necessitated the call by his admirers and supporters to pursue his aspiration on another platform.

He said processes leading to the primary of the APC have been skewed in favour of the alleged anointed aspirant of the governor.

