There is a serious crisis rocking the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party in Ekiti state ahead of the governorship election

Party members differ over the election results of delegates that would elect its candidate for the governorship election scheduled to hold on June 18

Meanwhile, some of the stakeholders in the party had claimed the former governor of the state, Ayo Fayose is the one fuelling the internal crisis within the party

The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Ekiti state lingers as the former governor of the state, Ayo Fayose has been accused of hijacking the just concluded ad hoc delegate congress election.

Fayose is at the centre of the fresh crisis brewing in the Ekiti chapter of PDP over last Saturday’s election for the state’s governorship poll.

Already, some members of the party under the umbrella of Ekiti Political Intervention Coalition(EPIC) have called on the National Working Committee to suspend Fayose for allegedly stage-managing the rigging of the ad hoc delegate congress, hijacking the process, PM News report.

Party members accused Ayodele Fayose, and his loyalists of hijacking the Ekiti Ward Congress. Photo credit: Channels TV, Olasoji Akodu

Source: Facebook

Delegates who will vote at the primary to elect the governorship candidate of the party for Ekiti Saturday, June 18, governorship election were elected at the ad hoc congress.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Three ad hoc delegates were elected in each of the 177 wards across the state.

But some of the governorship aspirants had accused Fayose who is backing Bisi Kolawole, one of the governorship aspirants of using thugs to hijack the materials for the exercise in Ado-Ekiti, This Day added.

Aspirants disagree

Former Governor Segun Oni, Senator Biodun Olujimi, Ex-Deputy Governor Kolapo Eleka, Lateef Ajijola and Wale Aribisala, who are governorship aspirants and their supporters also rejected the ward congress.

But in a statement on Sunday EPIC stated that the congress was roundly rejected by stakeholders, because it was not conducted by the National Committee chaired by the Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel set up for the purpose.

The group in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hon. Banji Dada, asked the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, to cancel the congress which is described as a charade.

Ekiti: Tinubu's ally Adeyeye lambastes Fayemi, reveals how next governor will emerge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a former senator Dayo Adeyeye and national chairman of the Southwest Agenda for Tinubu (SWAGA), Senator Dayo Adeyeye, has explained how Governor Kayode Fayemi's successor would emerge in 2022.

It was reported that he expressed optimism the next Ekiti governor would emerge from the political camp of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The APC Chieftain said that the group has started aggressive mobilisation of voters to save the party from likely defeat in the forthcoming June 16, 2022, governorship election.

Ekiti stakeholders call for meeting over alleged marginalisation in the state

In other news, stakeholders in Ekiti state have called for a meeting of great personalities in the state to address some allegations of marginalisation.

The stakeholders called for the meeting just barely a few months before the scheduled June 2022 governorship election in Ekiti state.

According to the stakeholder, converging a meeting of influential personalities from the Ekiti south senatorial district would chart a course for inclusivity forward.

Source: Legit.ng