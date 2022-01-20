Fayose says the allegation that he hijacked the delegates congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a lie

Recall that former governor, Segun Oni, Senator Biodun Olujimi and four others had accused Fayose of hijacking the congress

The former governor consequently challenged the governorship aspirants to show evidence of him manipulating the congress

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose has denied the allegations by governorship aspirants in the state that he hijacked the process of the last Saturday’s ad hoc ward delegates congress of the party.

The aspirants including, former governor, Segun Oni, Senator Biodun Olujimi and four others had accused Fayose of hijacking the congress aimed at electing three ad hoc delegates in each of the 177 wards for the January 26 governorship primaries of the party.

Ayodele Fayose has denied the allegations by governorship aspirants in the state that he hijacked the process of the last Saturday’s ad hoc ward delegates congress of the party. Photo: Dele Ayelola

Source: Facebook

Fayose who spoke while appearing on channels television’s programme ‘Politics Today’ on Wednesday night challenged the governorship aspirants to show evidence of him manipulating the congress, saying the committee sent from the national headquarters presided over the exercise.

He disclosed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the police who monitored the exercise have submitted their reports, which he said showed the successful conduct of the exercise in 170 out of the 177 wards in the state.

According to him, he is committed to the PDP winning the June 18 election in Ekiti state and that everything possible would be done to bring all aggrieved leaders and aspirants together in the interest of the party.

Source: Legit.ng