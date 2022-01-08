FCT, Abuja - A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has said that Governor Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi, would defeat Atiku Abubakar, former vice-president, in the 2023 presidential election if the duo contested.

TheCable reports that in an interview with Channels Television on Friday, January 7, Fani-Kayode said he believes Bello wiuld make an “excellent president."

Legit.ng gathered that the ex-miniser added that the Kogi governor would appeal to young Nigerians.

He said:

“I believe Governor Yahaya Bello. I believe that he will be an excellent president. I believe he will appeal to millions of young people in this country and that this is a change in the dynamics we are giving power to a younger person. That is just my view though."

The former minister said the Kogi governor would defeat the former vice-president squarely at the poll.

He, however, added that only Bala Mohammed, governor of Bauchi and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, his Enugu counterparts from the PDP can provide a “strong fight” against the APC in the 2023 presidential election.

Fani-Kayode asked Mohammed to join the APC to contest the ruling party’s presidential ticket if the PDP denied him a slot.

He stated:

“There are two people that will provide a very strong fight against the APC within the ranks of the PDP, only two. The first is Bala Mohammed, who I have immense respect for.

“But I doubt they have the presence of mind to give him the ticket in fact they will make sure he does not get the ticket or he should come to APC and try his luck."

