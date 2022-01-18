Members of the National Assembly are considering plans to override President Muhammadu Buhari's power

This was made known by the Senate chairman on Independent National Electoral Commission's committee

Kabiru Gaya said the refusal to assent the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by the president would be presented on the floor of the plenary for deliberations

Following controversies raised over the assent of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, lawmakers of the National Assembly might be faced with nothing more than to override President Muhammadu Buhari's veto power.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, Kabiru Gaya, said the National Assembly is considering overriding the president's decision on the bill.

Senator Gaya has hinted that the National Assembly might override the president's veto power Photo: Kabiru Gaya

Source: Twitter

The Punch reports that Gaya while speaking on Monday, January 17, said the National Assembly upon resumption would table the matter before the plenary for discussion.

Gaya said the Senate president would be expected to refer to the president's letter to the committee at the floor of the plenary upon resumption on Tuesday, January 18.

He said:

"It is under consideration. If we get to the floor (it is) either we veto or we agree on his suggestion: these are the only two options that we have.”

Gaya also added that there is a joint committee made up of lawmakers of the House of Representatives and the Senate had worked on the bill that was passed to the president for assent.

He said:

"He will refer it to us again, we will look at it and we will advise the National Assembly – both the Senate and the House – so that they can now decide on what to do."

2023 elections: Buhari gets advice from INEC on the electoral act amendment bill

Among structures needed in place by INEC for the smooth conduct of 2023 general elections is the Electoral Amendment Bill.

This was Prof. Attahiru Jega's major point during a town hall meeting convened by YIAGA in Abuja on Sunday, January 16.

The former INEC boss told President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the bill early enough for INEC to hit the ground running.

Gbajabiamila speaks on Electoral Act Amendment Bill

The speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has described any move to override the powers of the president as difficult.

Gbajabiamila said all the parliamentarians would have to be involved should the National Assembly decide to override President Muhammadu Buhari's veto power on the electoral amendment bill.

According to the speaker, a lot of discussions and decisions would have to be considered in order to ensure that Nigeria's democracy is preserved.

