The speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila has described any move to override the powers of the president as difficult

Gbajabiamila said all the parliamentarians would have to be involved should the National Assembly decide to override President Muhammadu Buhari's veto power on the electoral amendment bill

According to the speaker, a lot of discussions and decisions would have to be considered in order to ensure that Nigeria's democracy is preserved

Lagos - With the growing concerns over the non-passage of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has explained why the National Assembly cannot override the president's veto power.

Daily Trust reports that Gbajabiamila while speaking at the commissioning of various projects in Lagos said the process of overriding the president's veto power is difficult.

Speaker Gbajabiamila has said that it would be difficult to override Buhari's powers Photo: Femi Gbajabiamila

Source: Facebook

He said should there be a motion calling for the override of President Buhari's power at the National Assembly, it would be decided by the entire parliamentarians.

He also said that the bill was initiated with a special introduction of direct primaries.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to Gbajabiamila, the bill which was sponsored by him is also expected to deepen participatory democracy across Nigeria.

Guardian reports that Gbajabiamila said that members of the House would work together to determine whether the reasons given by the president for declining assent to the bill were convincing enough.

Gbajabiamila said:

"We need two-thirds, veto is not something you easily override, if that is done we will take away the clause and pass the Bill so Nigerians can enjoy a credible electoral process they deserve.”

Electoral Act Amendment Bill: INEC Finally Speaks On Buhari's Letter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission had received a letter from President Buhari.

The president in the letter had sought the opinion of the commission and the Attorney General of the Federation of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill passed by the National Assembly.

INEC has already responded to some of the controversial issues raised by the president in his letter to the commission and the AGF.

Presidency Reveals Why President Buhari Refused To Sign Electoral Bill Into Law

The Nigerian presidency had highlighted reasons for President Buhari's refusal to sign the electoral act into law.

According to Garba Shehu, the Nigerian leader's decision to withhold assent to the bill was in order to save the country's democracy.

Shehu revealed the proposed amendment on the Electoral Act entails significant legal, financial, economic and security consequences for all Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng