As the process of the 2023 presidential election gets underway, interested aspirants have commenced consultation

The move is geared towards securing the support of party stakeholders and members especially towards the first hurdle of primaries election of the party

To this end, the Atiku Abubakar support groups have been moving around the country and beyond in consultation with the party leaders

London - Supporters of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar have commenced consultations with Nigerian citizens in the diaspora ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

This was revealed through a statement sent to Legit.ng on Sunday, January 16 by the Director-General of the Amalgamated Atiku Support Group, (AASG) Hon. Oladimeji Fabiyi.

The statement said AASG has met the leader of the diaspora coordinators across eight European countries to galvanize support and secure the endorsements of Nigerians in the diaspora for Atiku Abubakar.

Legit.ng gathered that AASG is the body saddled with the mandate to manage and coordinate Atiku groups in Nigeria and diaspora.

The meeting, according to the statement held at Sunburn Yacht Hotel, London and had in attendance the coordinators and members from Spain, Germany, Turkey, France, Ireland, Scotland, Holland, Belgium, and the host country, England.

Those in attendance include the director, International Affairs of the AASG, Professor Gold CW Emmanuel; European continental coordinator, Hon. Mayowa Aluko; regional coordinator, Prince Olufemi Baker; coordinator of special organization, Barr. Frank Ezeigwe.

Others are the West Africa coordinator, Dr. Aleroh; UK coordinator, Mrs Josephine Nzeogu; London coordinator, Mrs. Joy Jibike and Cynthia Okiri, youth advocate.

The director-general at another meeting also met with the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) UK Chapter led by ITS chairman, Chief Elija Agwom Sambo.

The meeting afforded the DG and the party leadership opportunity to discuss the future of the PDP, the need to support the current national leadership of the PDP, show keen interest, and invest energy and resources in the party to enable it to make the right decisions when picking the presidential candidate of the opposition party.

Fabiyi urged the UK chairman and his members to rally all other PDP foreign chapters leadership to galvanize and lend their strong voices in support of Atiku Abubakar’s aspiration in 2023.

He said:

“I understand some of you may not be delegates to the party primaries, but I do know that you have voices that can help our party take the right decisions. That decision, as we all have agreed here, is Atiku Abubakar.

“We must remember that 2023 is not about Atiku but about the future of our country. Atiku in all ramifications towers above other interested aspirants.”

Sambo in his response maintained that Nigeria is presently at the precipice and crossroads and that it is therefore important that the PDP puts its best foot forward.

His words:

“PDP is the party to beat in 2023. Atiku today is the symbol of unity, the symbol of hope, and good governance in Nigeria. Even if Atiku says he is not interested, Nigerians in their millions should appeal and prevail on him to come to the rescue of our country.”

He assured that the foreign chapters of the party will support the new national leadership of the party in its mission to rescue Nigeria.

