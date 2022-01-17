The presidential ambition of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress Bola Tinubu has taken a new turn

Various support groups for the Tinubu presidency for 2023 have agreed to merge as one single group ahead of the APC convention

The group would now work together to ensure that Tinubu secure the ticket for Tinubu and as well ensure he wins the 2023 presidential election

Several support groups pushing for the presidential candidacy of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu have merged.

Guardian reports that the groups announced their merger into a single structure at an event organised by the Tinubu Support Group Management Council in Abuja on Monday, January 17.

All the support groups for Tinubu agreed to a merger in Abuja Photo: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Support Group Germany.

Source: Facebook

The group during the event agreed that all various factions of the Tinubu support group would work together to achieve the sole aim of ensuring the former Lagos governor secures a presidential ticket of the party and as well wins the 2023 election.

Senator Kashim Shettima explains Tinubu's vision and plans for Nigeria

Speaking on the merger, a former governor of Borno state, Kashim Shettima, said the groups are made up of individuals who believe in the vision Tinubu has for Nigeria.

Shettima said Nigeria is currently in dire need of a leader with a noble character and Tinubu who has served as a former governor of Lagos state fits that description.

He said:

“His story has been told over and again. Martin Luther said the true measure of a man is when he stands in discomfort. Many can tell of how Tinubu served his country even in exile.

We have a leader in Tinubu, one who is known for his nobility, he is proven. He is not one tied to tribal sentiments, he has a propensity for sacrificing his comfort to protect our democracy. He is a true patriot.”

Also, a live video shared on Facebook by the Tinubu Support group showed a former member of the House of Representatives, Abdulmumin Jibrin, speaking at the event.

Jibrin said the event is a gathering of 2,500 delegates nominated by various support groups of Bola Tinubu.

He said the groups that have been merged into one would continue to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jibrin said:

“That said, we continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari and his leadership.”

Former northern governor declares support Tinubu

The presidential ambition of the APC national leader has received a major boost recently from the northern region of the country.

This is so as the Senator representing Borno Central district in the 9th senate, Senator Settima openly endorses him.

Meanwhile, the leader of the ruling APC has continued to receive major support from governors in the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

MC Oluomo reveals presidential aspirant southwest should support

Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) has called on the people of the southwest region to back Tinubu's 2023 presidential ambition.

The chairman of the NURTW in Lagos state made the call following Tinubu's visit to Zamfara over the recent deadly bandits' attack in the state.

In a social media post, MC Oluomo described the former governor of Lagos as the incoming president of Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng