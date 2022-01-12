Nigeria has been thrown into a national mourning as a former minister of finance in the country, Chu Okongwu, died

Okongwu who served in the military administration of Ibrahim Babangida died on Wednesday morning, January 12, aged 87

The deceased who also headed other ministries under the Babangida regime hailed from Anambra state in the southeast

Chu Okongwu, an economist and a former minister of finance, died on Wednesday morning, January 12, at the age of 87.

The Cable reported that the deceased served for eight years in the administration of Ibrahim Babangida, former military head of state; firstly as minister of finance from 1985 to 1986, and later as minister of national planning from 1986 to 1990.

Legit.ng gathers that late Okongwu also subsequently served as the minister of cabinet affairs, and later, as the minister of petroleum.

Okongwu's birth, education

Okongwu was born on September 23, 1934, in Anambra state, Nigeria. He is the first of eight children.

He attended St. Michael’s School, Aba between 1941 and 1946. From there, he moved to Government College, Umuahia and was a student there from 1947 till 1951.

He studied economic theory at Boston University and completed the degree in 1961. He also attended Harvard University from 1961 to 1965.

Okongwu said he was once a journalist and had served at Daily Times as a sub-editor.

National loss as former Nigerian president dies

In another related report, Chief Ernest Shonekan, the leader of the defunct Interim National Government set up to succeed General Babangida's regime died in Lagos at the age of 85 on Tuesday, January 11.

Shonekan headed the then government between August 26 and November 17, 1993, when he was removed from office in a coup orchestrated by late General Sani Abacha.

Alao-Akala: Big loss, grieving as former Oyo governor passes on

Meanwhile, Otunba Adebayo Alao-Akala, former governor of Oyo, was reported dead in the early hours of Wednesday, January 12.

Akala, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was a former governor of the state, between 2007 and 2011.

Akala reportedly left Abuja on the morning of Tuesday, January 11, for Ilorin and then proceeded to Ogbomosho where he died at age 71 a day later. The APC politician also served as a deputy governor under the then Governor Rashidi Ladoja between 2003 and 2006.

