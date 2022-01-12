The police command in Adamawa has confirmed an attack on Fawas Mohammed, an APC chieftain

Fawas and four other persons were attacked with acid by some persons described as political thugs in the state capital

As claimed by Mohammed, one of the victims was severely injured during the attack and is being attended to in a specialist hospital

Adamawa, Yola - Fawas Mohammed, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress APC in Adamawa, Yola was recently attacked alongside three other persons with acid by some thugs.

According to the popular APC chieftain who spoke with journalists on Tuesday, January 11, the attack was politically motivated, Sahara Reporters reports.

The ugly incident was confirmed by the police (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

Source: Facebook

Mohammed alleged that the attack was masterminded by Abubakar Sarki, a Yola North party chieftain.

He disclosed that one of the victims was badly injured and is receiving treatment at the Specialist Hospital, Yola.

“After attacking us with acid in late December 2021; again, on Friday, January 6, 2022, at about 6:30 pm, hoodlums invaded my house at Gimba Street, Jimeta in the Yola North LGA.

"The hoodlums beat me to a comma and one of them openly warned me to stop granting interview on radio and criticising the government."

The spokesperson of the Adamawa state police command, Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the acid attack on Tuesday and added that the incident has been reported to Jimeta Police division.

However, Sarki had denied the claim, referring to it as cheap blackmail.

The politician said he has been invited to the state command of the State Security Service (SSS) for questioning.

His words:

“I was invited by DSS in the state over the matter where I categorically told them that I don’t know anything about the alleged attacks."

