For reasons not yet made public, the APC governors' meeting was not held as planned and announced

Added to this, some APC bigwigs are claiming that they were never invited to participate in the meeting

Such persons are Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state and Senator John Akpanudoudehe, the ruling party's spokesman

Although the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled governors' meeting was not held on Sunday, January 9, some chieftains of the ruling party have said that they did not get any invitation to the meeting.

One of those claiming this is Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state who spoke with New Telegraph on Monday, January 10.

The Ondo governor said he was never invited to the meeting (Photo: Governor Rotimi Akeredolu)

Source: Depositphotos

Governor Akeredolu said:

“My brother I never had any invite for any PGF meeting. I also read about a meeting in the news. I am therefore not in a position to know the reason for cancellation.”

Also, the secretary of the APC caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee, Senator John Akpanudoudehe, stated that he knew nothing about the said meeting.

At the moment, no official explanation has been given as to why the planned meeting was not held as earlier announced.

National convention: Buhari, APC governors to decide date on Sunday, January 9

Meanwhile, there were indications that the APC national convention slated for February 2022 might be held.

This was coming as APC governors are set to meet with President Muhamadu Buhari on Sunday, January 9, to decide on a date for the convention.

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau state disclosed this to State House correspondents after a meeting with the president in his office on Friday, January 7.

The chairman of the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) said Buhari gave an assurance that nothing would stop the party from conducting the convention in February.

In a previous report by Legit.ng, there were indications that the APC national convention slated for February 2022 is shaky.

This was coming as the APC national reconciliation committee set up by the ruling party to pacify aggrieved members failed to make headway three months after it was inaugurated.

Amid a large number of cases in court, the party fears that its national convention could be declared illegal if the suits were not withdrawn or concluded.

Source: Legit.ng